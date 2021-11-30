Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Down 77.1% in November

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 11.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NOAC stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

