Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $447.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navigator stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Navigator worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

