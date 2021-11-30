Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Navigator has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navigator stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Navigator worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

