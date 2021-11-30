Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.43. Navigator shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 10,780 shares changing hands.
The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $507.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 2.30.
Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
