NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 3,841 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in APA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

APA stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

