NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 500 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.19% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 109,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period.

NYF opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

