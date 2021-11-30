NBT Bank N A NY Buys 690 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

