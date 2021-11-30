NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.