Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 116,898 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,757. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $220.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.