Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $20.65 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

