NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. NetApp has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

