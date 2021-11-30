NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetApp by 48.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.