NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $136.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $110.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetEase by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.