NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Increased by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,471,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,053 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises 10.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $296,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.