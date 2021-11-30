Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Netflix by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,169,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.94. 36,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

