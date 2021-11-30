Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 831,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,947. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

