New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NEWR stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,373. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

