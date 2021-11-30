Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 931.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 598.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.28.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

