Next Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,880 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Teleflex comprises 2.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

NYSE TFX traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.51. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.69. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $304.57 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

