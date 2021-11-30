Next Capital Management LLC Invests $328,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 26,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.