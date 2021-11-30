Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $8,578,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

