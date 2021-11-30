Next Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 147,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

