Next Capital Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.98. 49,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

