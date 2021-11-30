Next Capital Management LLC Takes $890,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.13. 2,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.39 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

