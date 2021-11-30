NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,750,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.08. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.64.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,744,274 shares of company stock valued at $429,761,120 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.