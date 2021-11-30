NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,468 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.