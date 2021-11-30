NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,249 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

