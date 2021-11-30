NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 8,120 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

PAYO opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

