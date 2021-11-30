NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period.

PINS stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.72.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

