NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

