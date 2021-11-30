NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 242,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

