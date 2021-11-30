NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.