NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 3.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.64. 61,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,213. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $270.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.