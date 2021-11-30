NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NIKE’s shares outpaced the industry year to date. The company posted mixed fiscal first quarter results, with earnings topping estimates while sales lagged. Its revenues and earnings improved year over year. Strong NIKE Direct sales, led by the return of traffic to stores and digital momentum aided results. Product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations continued to drive digital sales. In fiscal 2022, NIKE expects consumer demand to remain robust driven by its strong customer connections and brand momentum. However, the company has been battered by supply-chain woes and the closure of Vietnam and Indonesia factories, resulting in product shortages. Wholesale revenues reflected negative impacts due to lower availability of inventory supplies owing to the worsening delays in transit. The company lowered the fiscal 2022 view.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NYSE:NKE opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

