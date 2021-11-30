Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,207 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of HP worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,051,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

