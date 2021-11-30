Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $38.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75.

