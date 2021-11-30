Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,943,366 shares of company stock worth $121,467,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.