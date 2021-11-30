Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

NYSE SHW opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $340.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.