Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.