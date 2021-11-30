NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after purchasing an additional 533,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after purchasing an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

