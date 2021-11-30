Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47,007 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $266.12 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

