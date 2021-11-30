Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 7,013 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $1,528,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

