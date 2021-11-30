Northern Trust Corp Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

