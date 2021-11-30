Northern Trust Corp Has $601,000 Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Immersion were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 417,714 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 397,848 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 148,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.