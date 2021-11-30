Northern Trust Corp Makes New $577,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

