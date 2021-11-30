Northern Trust Corp Sells 187 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.73. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $163.63 and a 1 year high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

