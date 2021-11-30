Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,846 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 311,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.