Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,548 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $87,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on METC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

