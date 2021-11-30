Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $356.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average of $366.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

