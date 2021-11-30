Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NOVT traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,993. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 12-month low of $115.58 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

